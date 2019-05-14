Anthony Weiner concludes sentence for obscene texts with underage girl

More
Weiner left a halfway house and will now have to register as a sex offender.
0:15 | 05/14/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Anthony Weiner concludes sentence for obscene texts with underage girl
Former congressman Anthony Weiner was just released from a halfway house after completing his prison sentence. They'll now report to probation officer and has to register as a level one sex offender Weiner served a 21 month sentence after being convicted of having illicit online contact. With a fifteen year old girl.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:15","description":"Weiner left a halfway house and will now have to register as a sex offender.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"63027313","title":"Anthony Weiner concludes sentence for obscene texts with underage girl ","url":"/US/video/anthony-weiner-concludes-sentence-obscene-texts-underage-girl-63027313"}