Transcript for Anthony Weiner concludes sentence for obscene texts with underage girl

Former congressman Anthony Weiner was just released from a halfway house after completing his prison sentence. They'll now report to probation officer and has to register as a level one sex offender Weiner served a 21 month sentence after being convicted of having illicit online contact. With a fifteen year old girl.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.