Now to the other side of this passionate debate we're joined by Elizabeth Graham with Texas right to lifer group supporting this law. Think you for coming on Elizabeth let me start with what does today mean for you and the work you dear. You so much great to be with you all this is a tremendous victory for higher taxes and that country. The pro life movement has worked for years you help pregnant women and she protects the end boards and this is it tremendous victory and president setting for other states so the affected net Tuesday September 1 of the Texas heart beat act is a landmark. Giant steps forward and the pro life minute for the whole country. Critics say this is an unusual law and the way that it's construct a week. Heard they are from Planned Parenthood about this what they called vigilante justice that encourages people to sue thy neighbor. So I have to ask you are you at all worried that this could turn neighbor against neighbor. And not weary and thinks that question what I think is important to remember is that pro lifers and pro life legislators how sportsmen that. Policy for years that encourage outreach to pregnant women and protects the unborn cash and what happens is these laws goats here. Activist judges. Who devised judicial con cop auctions you say there's an undue bird an artist who looks or relatives of these laws meant to be protective are. Are held by the and so Planned Parenthood America's largest abortion provider for profit right away and other the abortion industry they're able to go to the courts and so this new Texas heart be which is business adding an a landmark victory for the whole country and this new Texas law is written very strategically. She heartbeat law out of the talents of judicial activists and so it was very. Strategically done there are simple remedies and our civil ways to enforce a loss Italy and it's a new strategy that we people work and abortion providers only need to be wary if they're committing crimes and what is it crime now is that. Abortion after the child's heartbeat is detectable that's now illegal and detectives in Tex is and so if those providers are following the loss they will each be wary. Analysts and we know the argument made by you and other anti abortion advocates. When it comes to the fetus and when the heart beat is detected. I'm but many ask what about the lives of the women especially those women who will simply travel out of state to get an abortion and also. Those who aren't able to who will be disproportionately. Be low income women or women of color. Many ask where's the concern their for there was women. You know that's actually a great question and I'm glad you asked that because its heyday even from planned parent pay themselves America's largest abortion her writer should send that only 3%. Other services are abortion and most of 76% of their clinics are Senna and low income minority neighbors so I do well got this 97%. That they claim his health care action is full every sources and ways to empower women to choose life. In the meantime Texas right to life has worked on alternatives to abortion we and our pregnancy resource centers we've been art nonprofit agencies and social service agencies. That are sprouting actually Garrity established all of this state to provide free medical care to provide entry treat pregnancy resource is and social services and many times these organizations. Will help the father of the child to learn about parenting classes. Relationships skills his responsibilities could be or should be and so these artists are readily available to. One in any income up all school are faced with an and pregnancy who still coerced into an abortion and who want to be in power to choose life. I do hope that America's largest abortion provider Planned Parenthood would get on that train back away from providing abortion and understand that the way to empower rich is to give them options when they're in crisis. Back soon be enforcement or potential lack of enforcement in court papers the Texas attorney general wrote that abortion providers. Haven't shown quote that they will be personally harmed by bill that may never be enforced against them so help us understand this so the argument is that. There's no harm if no one enforces the law and if it's not enforce what's the point of educate people claim a harm. You know year into a lawyer speak and I don't ever want to speak for the attorney general. But I didn't understand what you're asking is that it's no one reports a crime how accidents course is that what you're asking. That is correct especially if their questions about the enforcement. Van it. What's the point of law. -- the point of the lot is to protect unborn children and recognize the humanity of the unborn child should who has a heart beat who has stingers toes here ice and to empower the mother teach you like and feel like she can bring a child in your world with the multiple resources available and you know one week devalue. A child whether or not forty weeks of pregnancy or a minute after urged her and each time we really are devaluing their breasts are Brothers and sisters born and unborn so this is importing. This is an important -- in the early commitment because we are -- I unborn child curse and and we are helping pregnant women choose life as far as the enforced. If the doctor is not providing abortion after the heart beat is detectable that he is complying with the law the waited and force is that people who have the information about an illegal or criminal abortion are to record to law enforcement or the attorney general's office or tube. Other so that law enforced and it can investigate and see it's a crime was met. But the main. Waive enforcement district court criminal abortions to law enforcement and then they will investigate. Elizabeth as you know there are. Those on the other side who would definitely challenge some of those things that you said about what's happening there and a woman's uterus the with the fetus but we must move onto the want to ask you before you leave us. What's your prediction about the fate of Roe vs. Wade. What the Supreme Court. Well we are approaching a post stroke world we've seen in the country last year I that lady. Forming quotas and other numbers but I don't know where she's getting that information because all of our numbers and calling even the numbers that aren't ours should indicate a trend in America and increasing trend towards the pro life side and it is our wish. Tearing apart an unborn child and by Atlanta and so it's important to note is that America and Texas you are increasingly. Moving away from abortion and Ngo helping women. And so I do seeing that are all logic which Breaux was predicate it. I think that in those days are soon coming to an and Mississippi case asked the Supreme Court to re exam and all false premises on which the road decision was issued we have much more medical science now we know what's happening in the William received his fingers and toes hired an eyes and now parched and so do you think the Supreme Court is. Turning point and re examining both the Casey decision and wrote the weighty decision recognizing that the constitution. Has no such word as right to privacy. That he they're there and want. There are well positioned based on in the season the case and maybe even the Texas heart beat case to reject roe and recognize he humidity eighty unborn child as a ballot her Sudanese to be protected and respected. That set a passionate debate and we know Elizabeth Graham vice president of Texas right like you'll be right there. We appreciate your time thank you. Thank you thank you very Max.

