Anti-Tesla demonstrations set for Saturday, following crimes targeting vehicles

Nicole Regalado, the vice president of campaigns for advocacy group UltraViolet, joins ABC News Live to discuss the anti-Tesla demonstrations happening Saturday.

March 29, 2025

