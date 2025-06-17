Appeals court to hold hearing over Trump National Guard deployment in California

The Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals will preside over a remote hearing regarding California's challenge to Trump's federalization of the state's National Guard troops.

June 17, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live