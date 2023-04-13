Appeals court partially blocks federal judge's abortion pill ruling

A federal U.S. appeals court late Wednesday partially blocked an unprecedented ruling by a single federal judge in Texas that reversed the FDA's approval of mifepristone.

April 13, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live