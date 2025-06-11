Appeals court takes up Trump's challenge to his criminal hush money conviction

ABC News legal contributor Kim Wehle explains what’s at stake for President Donald Trump, and how the legal outcome could impact other cases against him.

June 11, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live