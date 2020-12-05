Now Playing: Gym gets 4 citations after reopening during lockdown

Now Playing: Ginger Zee makes IKEA's famous Swedish meatballs in her kitchen at home

Now Playing: Autopsy report shows Ahmaud Arbery died from multiple gunshot wounds

Now Playing: Virtual variety show lends helping hands and some laughs

Now Playing: Unemployed and pushed to the edge of hunger during pandemic

Now Playing: Rise in cowardly and vicious ‘Zoom bombing’

Now Playing: Answers to your COVID-19 questions

Now Playing: Celebrating International Nurses Day

Now Playing: Pandemic hits minorities at disproportional and alarming rate

Now Playing: Many states begin to lift lockdowns

Now Playing: Latest coronavirus developments we’re watching

Now Playing: Latest updates on COVID-19: May 12, 2020

Now Playing: ‘Real Housewives of New Jersey’ star donates N95 masks to hospitals

Now Playing: Romney asks Fauci if Trump or Obama are to blame for lack of vaccinations

Now Playing: Tammy Duckworth on US unemployment and Biden's VP options

Now Playing: Tammy Duckworth criticizes Trump's coronavirus response

Now Playing: COVID-19 testing coordinator testifies on COVID-19 response

Now Playing: FDA commissioner testifies on COVID-19 response