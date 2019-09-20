Transcript for Area 51 event in Nevada disappoints

Well alien hand enthusiasts. Ahead descending on the Nevada today amid a grassroots movement stormed area 51. Hundreds of folks are visiting the town of racial today the closest town to the mysterious military base of course known. As an area 51 the bases long been suspected as housing proof of extraterrestrial life and technology. The gathering began just a joke on the Internet to raid the base but more than two million people signed up for the event which is now turned into more of not. Festival for me though all those aliens seekers. It's insane I just created a joke was played video games man and it's taken off to dislike absolutely wild monster. Missing charities here and medical standard his gift cards are hand. And most of more rain. People are here. All the people watching an area if you went right now must be riveting home state US military says it will not allow any civilian to access the base with else. Clear time.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.