Transcript for Arizona officer buys woman plane ticket home after 'elaborate scam'

This could have been anybody's gamma Gilbert police officer Adam wallet keys says let's. That's Monday he was called to this Wal-Mart off power in break to check an elderly woman you've been sitting inside some wait for nearly 24 hours. She had flown in from Illinois and which you got to the airport she had expectation that she was going to be meeting a man. And then having relationship and then you start a life. He says the woman had been communicating with the man for more than a year spending her lashed altered to finally meet. In person. It didn't take long. To realize that she was the victim of a rather large scam. Wallach he soon found out she'd been sitting Marty in the form of gift cards to me getting sweet talked. Along the way. Honey I can't wait to see you I'm excited to meet you heartbroken by her story he says he knew he had to do something she was clearly out here with just three dollars. And so at this point she was homeless while Ricky picked up the phone got ahold of verse in Illinois they do have the money to fly her home. I just decided that the right thing to do to get her home. So that she could thrive. Would be just his ticker sky harbor walk up to American Airlines counter by her one way ticket back Chicago. And that's just what he did it's a lesson in humidity injured or rusty. We can all be proud of. It was nice I got a hug summer at the airport and and center on a later date. Back to Chicago. She's now home all thinks to the cutting it. Other stranger.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.