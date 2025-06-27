Armed 64-year-old woman blocks Texas highway in lawn chair during standoff: Officials

A Texas highway was shut down Thursday for several hours after a 64-year-old woman involved in a crash pulled out a gun and a lawn chair and sat in one of the lanes.

June 27, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live