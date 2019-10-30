Transcript for Army official gives 1st-hand account of Trump's Ukraine call

All right everyone and welcome back to the debrief and we're gonna move to Washington in the ongoing impeachment probe. They knew he tells that firsthand account provided by Alexander Ben min on the first current White House official to testify so when and bring in Karen Travers. At the White House and in Siegel on Capitol Hill and then I'm gonna start with you there's some new. The transcript. That's right colonel veneman who's the edit national security. Council's Russia. And Ukraine Ukraine expert was also in health listening in on a call and according to reports first in the near times. He actually suggested several changes be made to the the rough transcript. That was eventually released to the public on that call between presidents trump in the one ski now according to the times. He was not suggesting there is any nefarious motive behind the reason why some of those changes were not allowed to make it to the final cut. This is there's a there's a routine process that goes on at the White House about these transcripts which are taken down by machine and then would experts listening in they go back and forth over what makes that makes it into the eventual. A version that circulated within the White House. But certainly provides a better picture of what was happening on the White House. Around this call that is now at the center of this impeachment inquiry in the house. In Karen this is kind of a big deal because on you know the White House has been saying for a long time that none of these accounts were firsthand. This testimony obviously was what in their response to Ben min testifying. Yellow yesterday saw the president tweeting about this Kimberly saying and then min was I never trump birth somebody who is not in his corner and allies of the president of course were trying to question his allegiance and loyalty because. He was born in Ukraine. But he knew it was notable I think to see the push back from even Republican lawmakers yesterday to say that the tax crossed a line and in his not fair to question someone's loyalty or patriotism. Just because they were not born in this country on the issue of the memo transcript of that phone call this summer the president of Ukraine. A month ago the White House so we asked about via live sees the dot dot dots that appear to throughout the transcript. They said that that did not mean parts were not included it was that were thoughts trailing off there the gone back to the White House to see. Now with him in men's testimony about things not being included. What they have to say about that stone our response yet the White House. All right so bill and then bead testimonies continue. Who are we expecting on the hill today. We have to State Department fit officials that are on the hill today Kathryn croft is right now when investigators she was just subpoenaed. To prevent the State Department from blocking her testimony. And she i.s talking and investigators today and so as Christopher Andersen they're both officials who worked with Kurt Volker that's former US special envoy to Ukraine. Who was part of those key conversations. About Ukrainian policy with Gordon someone and other key players in this impeachment inquiry. In efforts to pressure Ukraine's take a politically. Centered investigation that could help the president and his reelection bid these are things that he was seeking. Concerns that this was being withheld of course that he does that military aid was being withheld for these investigations to be launched a cities are people who are helping filling in. More a more vivid picture. The back and forth between the White House. And Ukraine about this aid that was held this 400 million in military aid and dom and these promises of an investigation that are also. At the heart of whether. The president created any sort of impeachable offenses here. Yes I'm definitely more to come in Karen before we go. You know the president. He's been pushing Republicans to defend him. On sub stance when all they've been trying to do their strategy as men to defend him on the process to talk about the process of these this inquiry. So why would he push them to do substance. Think the president wants to see Republicans out there saying what he is saying that the call was perfect he did nothing wrong. And that's it ended discussion classic the president in the cabinet meetings said that Republicans need to get tough and needed to fight for him. We saw them two days later Republicans storming that secured room. Up on Capitol Hill complaining about the process saying they were being left out. A decisions and not being allowed to play a part in this impeachment inquiry which of course is not true. But now the president seems to be suggesting that Republicans need to change their tactics here saying. They have to fight on the substance. He says that they do it that then close it out though its substance and close it out. That isn't difficult for Republicans I think that's why we've seen them focus on the rules here and focus on the refereeing by house Democrats. I now we're gonna see this impeachment inquiry likely heading into its next phase a public phase. That's gonna make it even more difficult for Republicans to talk about the process and mechanisms here. Some Democrats say it's because they cannot defend the president on his actions so they have to talk about everything house. So much to keep track I'm Karen Trevor that the White House and then seal on Capitol Hill thank you guys for the updates we appreciate that.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.