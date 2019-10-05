Transcript for Arrest made 34 years after murder of prominent TV director

I just don't want to remember them pass at high it was just eighteen years old theory crane was beaten and choked to death inside his studio city home. Nearly 35 years after the murder the FBI in LAPD leaked into the crime through DNA evidence did you ever think they were catch up what. I didn't have any clue what was going on earth threatening. He had no idea now you know it was a shock to you it is it's a different life today. Great what's known for trekking hit TV shows like Mission Impossible chips Wonder Woman and doubts. His body was found wrapped me in some sheets it is rots in July 1980 thought. Nothing was missing for the Condo except his wallet and cattle. Last year LAPD detective read prince of a car or fourth time this time when the prince came back to at high. Do you not remember what happened in 1980. Really good great bits and pieces of the prospect. Which used on this murder it. Hey anything's possible back and it is now was big I was big into your. The FBI tracked Hyatt through social media to North Carolina where he was working at an auto repair business in Burke county. While doing some surveillance they collected three of its discarded cigarette butts in the parking lot along with a styrofoam coffee cup. That DNA link tie it to cigarette butts found brain stolen car back in 1985. Leading to the arrest today. You remember Harry crane. I don't remember the guy. And I didn't remember his future.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.