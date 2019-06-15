Transcript for Arrest made in killing of state senator

Overnight police saying they've arrested a suspect in connection to the cold blooded killing a former Arkansas State senator Linda Colin Smith. In a twist authorities taking Smith's former campaign staffer into custody. 48 year old Rebecca Lynne O'Donnell seen here in this FaceBook profile photo with the late senator now being held on pending criminal charges. Officials not yet commenting on O'Donnell's relationship with the victim. The investigation is bristling at a critical juncture. And over other high school where he releases this. Colin Smith was a longtime lawmaker in Arkansas who lost a state senate primary last year this video posted on YouTube shows a winning eleven event. The late senator switched from the democratic to the Republican Party either. This overnight arrest comes eleven days after Colin Smith was found shot to death the 57 year old's body reportedly wrapped in a blanket at her home. They condition of the body prevented any immediate positive identification. At the time her former Press Secretary said neighbors heard gunshots near the home the very active social media last post. What today. There is general and listens to Colin Stanley releasing a statement on O'Donnell's arrest saying we are sickened and upset that someone so close to Linda. Would be involved in such a terrible heartless crime.

