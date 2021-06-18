24/7 Coverage of Breaking News and Live Events.

3 arrested for shooting that left 7 wounded, including child

The shooting occurred around 4 p.m. in East St. Louis, Illinois, Thursday, and the suspects were found the next day. The motive for the shooting remains unknown, police said.

