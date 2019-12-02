Ex arrested after woman found dead in suitcase

An ex-boyfriend has been arrested in connection to the death of 24-year-old Valerie Reyes, whose body was discovered bound in a suitcase on the side of the road, police said Tuesday.
0:29 | 02/12/19

Video Transcript
Transcript for Ex arrested after woman found dead in suitcase
And about a breaking news we're following police have arrested the ex boyfriend of Valerie ray as in connection with the murder. Phrases body was found stuffed into a suitcase and left on the side of the road Greenwich Connecticut 24 your hobby or distilled but was taken into custody in Queens last night. Police say distill what tried to fraudulently use it raises ATM card. He was reported missing in New Rochelle, New York last month her body was found by highway workers last week federal charges against a silver are pending.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

