Transcript for Ex arrested after woman found dead in suitcase

And about a breaking news we're following police have arrested the ex boyfriend of Valerie ray as in connection with the murder. Phrases body was found stuffed into a suitcase and left on the side of the road Greenwich Connecticut 24 your hobby or distilled but was taken into custody in Queens last night. Police say distill what tried to fraudulently use it raises ATM card. He was reported missing in New Rochelle, New York last month her body was found by highway workers last week federal charges against a silver are pending.

