24/7 Coverage of Breaking News and Live Events.

Return to Live Coverage

How artist Francis Almandarez explores culture through food photography

Almandarez says his work is a contrast to the &ldquo;food porn&rdquo; we see on social media.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live