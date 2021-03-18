Transcript for Asian American communities sees an uptick of discrimination and violence

Today on Capitol Hill Asian American celebrities and lawmakers testified. About this. Discrimination and violence against their community in New York congresswoman grace may give a powerful testimony. Listen. We cannot turn a blind eye to people living in fear. I want to go back to something that mr. Royce an early here. President. And your party and your colleagues. Can talk about issues what any other country that you want. What you have to do it by putting a bull's eye on the Asian Americans. Country and our parents aren't. The hearing was to address her art community. Solution we'll take our boys away from us. Powerful testimony is a safe from congresswoman grace Meng and let me go back to even pilgrim on the zebra you've spoken out. Among us can end for us here to help kind of raise awareness histories. I did forget this this stupidity the question is a country England records spot on on this sun on. The ways Asian Americans are seen and treated or or did I just not now. 100 scene where a lot of people really just didn't know. Huddle. Nuanced racism that I teen age and experience and culturally. You know. A lot. Asian culture that and blood being clear is winning can't quite all lot of different kinds of people in a very large regions of the country where it culture they're very different but it. A good portion of those cultures. How this sort of mind that this immigrant mine where she. You don't know negative attention you're still keep your head down you do a good job it's a hundred something that you just keep trying to move on you know bullied the consulate. And I'd like pink bat in some ways because. Agent that the group had not been. Incredibly loud and vocal about the experiences. You know racism and hate that we had seen creed you actually. I think a lot of people to Wear a winter means. Anybody can remember people making content agent kicker on the playground either gore. Why can't the I went in my early childhood memory that my mr. beating up from bullying on the ground because he made hunted me because that was speaking Korean. And she didn't understand what I was Danny. And I think a lot of how bad memory. And we we have memory gardens and be heard stereotyped Asian they occupy. The fury of the tide at eight under. Often seen as positive unless they're not. And the ones that aren't seen as positive are really given a lot of attention rightly we think an aging student who really Smart. We'll talk a lot about how these men are. I percent slide interviewed is like. That subject establishes and prostitution. And we don't talk about that nearly as much in you don't see Asian stopping. And making a big scene about it and I think what happened in the last year is the crime that we've seen again. People in our community have been coaxed back into your and you heard the congresswoman speak each they feared that it. Debris and I think that's the singing about what happened in Atlanta. A lot of Asian people I've spoken to were waiting. Heard that really horrible thing to happen. And I feel like they feedback. And they let. Nobody heard on K Derek these attack on our elderly people happening all clay. Crime in a grown up 833. Kirk in New York City alone that scream the astronomical number. And yet nothing was done and now working at then not cute and it happened and they targeted. This very negative view of Asian women and and the shooter is a person who went Q3 Asian. Eagle to other kind of backed shock he can't read Asian maybe not a hate crime. But I think it says something about. His view of Asian women that this decree and I didn't get very closely tied to how. A lot of these people feel about. Goes negative views about our pushed away. And they are hired and they're scared but I mood that's why we're hearing people who really beaten up right now. And even I noticed you said in May be this wasn't a hate crime and that says Simon may have sounded. Clear cut yesterday when police said that the suspect says that these shootings were not racially motivated blaming his sex addiction for his actions but. Police haven't yet ruled out that this could be a hate crime at all seems a bit more nuanced than it might appear on the surface can you just explain that a little bit. Why in the but people have to remember hate crime is that there are often very typical can prosecute. Georgia this state very. Strong hate crime locked and there is eighty. Better possibility that we could potentially gear charged Erik added that charge prosecutors fully. But you know you you have to keep it ninety's but wouldn't cry and we're. They have to prove prove the mode. You don't have to prove a motive in in the other. Crime but in hate crime you have to prove that they felt that motive was driven out of hate. And that is difficult to do because we don't have my readers and new new police. And so you know. While he can't at this moment taker sure that we know that it hate crime and police can't say that I know they're investigating that. I think we have to look at some other systemic issues. That gave her wage that people may be unknowingly. Being. And relate the Asian people good idea or content foreigners. You know. Many Asian in this country are reporting an American they only ever on American some of them don't speak any other language. But he often times rat wearing problem. Add what I tell them I'm from top Carolina there are no where you really rob I'm sort of poke your. Among and then you'll hear people of do you speak English of course speak English. You can choking but that's to abuse that people how when they see an Asian being forgotten media attention that your. A foreigner and I think a lot of ways that devalues people. It make them seem less and less significant less important and easier to work. Regular people can disconnect. Their emotions and their feelings and their sympathy toward those people that are experiencing need to really awful crimes. Its kind in the pilgrims so much more we can cover on this topic but we appreciate you taking the time to break it down forests. Are we sure does thanks you don't.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.