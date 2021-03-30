Transcript for Asian American official shows military scars during speech about racism

I'm six in nine years old. And I'm going to show you. What patriotism. The questions about patriotism look Smart. Days my crew. This is so sad for my Summers and US government. Not BC's victory in up. I'm not ashamed to walk or. Before I always felt inhibit. People looked at me strange. And didn't question me my loyalty dude this country. I don't look American in not less wrecked the US constitution we the people we are all the same we're yacht you cool. Not this. You almost a pure you ought not.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.