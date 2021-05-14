-
Now Playing: Suspect arrested for attacking Asian woman with hammer
-
Now Playing: Suspect accused of attacking 2 Asian women
-
Now Playing: Asian Pacific American Heritage Month: Bridging generations
-
Now Playing: Moving forward to conquer anti-Asian hate
-
Now Playing: Growing up Asian American
-
Now Playing: AAPI communities on finding solutions, igniting voices and taking action
-
Now Playing: Asian Pacific American Heritage Month: Bridging generations
-
Now Playing: Lacey Chabert dishes on new Hallmark movie
-
Now Playing: First Asian American rabbi talks diversity
-
Now Playing: Florida Rep. Charlie Crist talks new gubernatorial run
-
Now Playing: NYPD throws car parade for Times Square shooting victim
-
Now Playing: New CDC guidelines for fully vaccinated people
-
Now Playing: CDC eases mask guidelines
-
Now Playing: ABC News Live Update: Breaking down the new CDC mask guidelines
-
Now Playing: What the new CDC mask guidelines mean for returning to normal
-
Now Playing: 11-year-old with cancer on the road to recovery after teacher donates kidney
-
Now Playing: Laci and Scott Peterson’s families on guilty verdict in his 2004 murder trial
-
Now Playing: Hula competitions return in Hawaii as state reopens post-pandemic
-
Now Playing: 'GMA' Inspiration List celebrates those making AAPI history in 2021