Transcript for Asian grandmother spit at and punched in nose in unprovoked attack

Cut down. The last you might not be able to tell from the fire in her voice but 83 year old Nancy tell came face to face with terror this week an inside. She's shaking. And she has the battle scars to prove it. It is that you don't come Monday. Similar automotive that doesn't in this Eyewitness News exclusive speaking in Korean she says her assailant came up their nose to nose thing cocked his head back and stick. In her face she closed her eyes. And that's when he punched her right in her knows she felt that a ground in the back of her head was knocked unconscious eventually good samaritan saw her lying there and came to her aid. When she opened her eyes she was covered in her own blood. Drenched. In her pain leading. Act their phone bill green it looks that I got you know pumping out I didn't think he was so close to home. And now I'm afraid to plow down my kid is afraid to pull out. Nancy's daughter says her mother waited a data tell police culturally Asians are taught not to speak up keep their heads down and plow forward. Nancy also didn't want to go to the hospital because she can't afford the medical bills it happened Tuesday night around 730 outside of Nordstrom at the Westchester mall in White Plains. Nancy was out. Collecting bottles and cans. For money. Just a day after the victim reported the incident to police. Detectives today took into custody forty year old Glenn Moore Nam heard and charged him with felony assault. Find tending to injured person over 65. The suspect is homeless but a long violent history. Let it sit like this week to all our resources that it this was own the very disturbing and serious incidents that occurred and safe city and it's good it's one that we would not tell re. While there is no evidence at this point the attack was motivated by hate. Detectives are bound to leave no stone unturned. Still the assault was unprovoked against an elderly vulnerable Asian American part of a larger disturbing trend nationwide. Tonight the president. Calling for unity. Vicious hate crimes against Asian Americans. Who have been attacked. Harassed planed and scapegoated. It's wrong. It's un American and it must stop Astor Nancy she says she has lived through three wars she just wants. Peace you know he's a Christian and I'm a Christian so we want to forgive this man but in the meantime no moral walks alone at night here. In White Plains so fun cam channel seven Eyewitness News.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.