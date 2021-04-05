Transcript for Asian woman attacked with hammer on NYC street, police say

Asian woman is now speaking out exclusively with Eyewitness News after being randomly attacked with a hammer near time square the 31 year old. Recent FIT graduate was walking. A friend to the subway because they thought it would be safer. But she was struck in the head Sunday night. Both women manage to disarm the attacker and run for help the victims as her physical pain doesn't compare to the psychological scars. I feel like my flat out my second I just don't touch my hand fell out of this a lot of law. Ahead should just sit up a lot of that the war and disease is gone away. Police say the suspect. Told her to take off her mask before striking her with that hammer the suspect is still on the loose as for the victim she's expected to recover. Police reporter 400%. Increase in hate crimes against Asians compared to this time last year.

