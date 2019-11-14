Aspiring nurse found dead less than 2 miles away from her Detroit home

More
KaBria Arnold got off work from a local supermarket at 11:30 p.m. and was found dead 20 minutes later.
0:33 | 11/14/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Aspiring nurse found dead less than 2 miles away from her Detroit home
You know. The direct fire and still elect. And he didn't all right. Suspect doesn't believe it.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:33","description":"KaBria Arnold got off work from a local supermarket at 11:30 p.m. and was found dead 20 minutes later.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"67018302","title":"Aspiring nurse found dead less than 2 miles away from her Detroit home","url":"/US/video/aspiring-nurse-found-dead-miles-detroit-home-67018302"}