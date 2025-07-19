Astronomer CEO steps down after viral Coldplay 'kiss cam' clip, company confirms

Andy Byron, the CEO of tech company Astronomer, has stepped down in the wake of a viral video that sparked online speculation and scrutiny, according to the company's LinkedIn page.

July 19, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live