Asylum seekers in America patiently wait years for cases to be heard

More
ABC News' Juju Chang reports on a woman waiting for her asylum case to be heard after spending months while pregnant in a tent city in Mexico due to former President Donald Trump's policy.
5:22 | 04/09/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Asylum seekers in America patiently wait years for cases to be heard

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"5:22","description":"ABC News' Juju Chang reports on a woman waiting for her asylum case to be heard after spending months while pregnant in a tent city in Mexico due to former President Donald Trump's policy.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"76960238","title":"Asylum seekers in America patiently wait years for cases to be heard","url":"/US/video/asylum-seekers-america-patiently-wait-years-cases-heard-76960238"}