ATF agent shot in line of duty in Indiana

More
A federal agent with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives was shot during an operation in Gary, Indiana, on Thursday, the agency said.
0:40 | 06/07/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for ATF agent shot in line of duty in Indiana
--

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":55726370,"title":"ATF agent shot in line of duty in Indiana","duration":"0:40","description":"A federal agent with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives was shot during an operation in Gary, Indiana, on Thursday, the agency said.","url":"/US/video/atf-agent-shot-line-duty-indiana-55726370","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.