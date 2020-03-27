Transcript for Athletes keep their heads in the game with sports on hold

Sports at all levels have temporarily have been put on hold. Many athletes are staying in the game and Chicago cubs first baseman and world series champion is doing that just. Anthony Rizzo is giving back to hospitals and healthcare workers right there on the front lines. And Anthony Rizzo joins us right now. Thank you so much for being with us. We want you to tell everybody who's watching how the Rizzo family foundation is helping so many people right now during this coronavirus outbreak? So, we have -- thank you for having me on. We have served over 1,000 hot meals now to front-line workers and to hospital workers and the staff at hospitals just to help them out during these tough times. Lot of these staff workers don't know if they're allowed to go to the grocery store and get basic groceries because they really are quarantining outside of the hospital just to stay safe and keep everyone safe. We have donated a lot of meals here in Chicago and in Florida. And we continue to keep doing that and really help the front-line nurses out as much as we can, the staff workers. It's making me smile just imagining what that moment is like when you bring that food. What have the reactions been like from the healthcare workers and the community? The feedback has been amazing from the healthcare workers. We have had pictures and videos of staff workers crying for a hot meal, I mean the restaurants who are partners with us and the foundation, that helped us out, they just -- we really want to give back to the restaurants and also help the front-line workers. So it's really been a win-win. There are a lot of people in tough times right now and we're just trying to help out any way It's so wonderful you're doing that. I want to ask before you go, yesterday would have been opening day, so what is your message to all of those baseball fans out there right now? I think it's just to stay strong together. We're going to get through this together. This is tough for everyone. We all want to be playing baseball. We all want sports on television. A lot of people want to be going to work on a daily basis. To get back into that routine. While you're at home, take time to invest in yourself and get into a little routine that makes you happy. It's hard to be home 24/7, but everyone's doing this together so you're not alone. That's important to remember. Anthony Rizzo, a hero on and off the field, thank you for all you're doing for your community. Thank you guys. Coming up next right here on

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.