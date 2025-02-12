Attempted rapist told victim he was an ICE agent: Police sources

Authorities in New York City are searching for a man who allegedly impersonated a federal immigration agent before trying to rape a 51-year-old woman.

February 12, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live