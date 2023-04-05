Attorney breaks down the indictment of Donald Trump

Attorney and ABC News contributor Kimberly Wehle gives insight into the case against former President Donald Trump after he appeared in a New York City courtroom Tuesday.

April 5, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live