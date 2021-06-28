Transcript for Former Attorney General on Trump’s false election claims: “There was nothing there”

And former attorney general bill bars speaking out for the first time about former president trumps false claims at the election was stolen. Barr tells our chief Washington correspondent correspondent Jonathan Karl. That he personally looked into trans allegations of fraud and found there was nothing there now trump is unleashing on Barr calling him. The disappointment in every sense of the word. Jonathan Karl has the story. Bill Barr doesn't mince words in a series of exclusive interviews he tells me he investigated Donald Trump's claims shortly after the election. And found there was just nothing there. And it was all be yes. Yeah I had no motives there's precedent. My decision always long rule is that there's nothing there was. Bart told me he conducted his own informal inquiry into the major allegations. Trump himself was making. He examined the evidence he talked to the experts he took them seriously but it was all bonk. For example he talked to cyber security experts at the Department of Homeland Security and the FBI about allegations that voting machines were raped. You can talk all you want to have you know. Just could have been. After you know whatever but its accounting machines and we save everything that was captaincy just reconciled. There's a pile right there have any knowledge. Thousand predator galaxy uniform. There's been no discrepancy we reported anywhere it is such looked at that means I'm still not aware of any discrepancy. On December 1 when Barr was still attorney general he publicly declared there was no evidence of widespread fraud. Prompting Donald Trump to explode in anger during a meeting at the White House. Multiple sources who witnessed the president's reaction told me they had never seen him so angry once said quote. He had the eyes and mannerisms of a madman. How the expletive could you do this to me why did you say it trump demanded. Because it's true bar replied you must hate trump the president responded you must hate trump. And Jon Karl joins me live now for more on says John Barr was seen as one of trumps most loyal cabinet members so what do you think the fallout will be. From hearing him speak so bluntly about this. Well. You you're you're exactly right on this that the did what makes this so significant is. He was. Perhaps the most loyal cabinet member are seen as the most loyal cabinet member but more important than even that. Is that bar was considered the most popular cabinet member among the trump base among the people that are out there right now. Who actually believe. What the president has said his lies about the election being stolen about election fraud. So now you have that individual this isn't this isn't solemn. Republican in congress or somebody that was critical trump this is this is bill Barr this is the guy that stood behind trump throughout the Russian investigation. And he even bill Barr the ultimate trump loyalists in his cabinet is saying. That there is nothing to these allegations that he looked into them and they're all as you heard it his word BS. AM BS if you will he went right boring without one Jon I know you also spoke with Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell about this. Why was he saying to bar as this whole thing was going on. Fooled this is an elder de they're so many remarkable elements. To this story and frankly. 22 what was going on during these final months of of the trump administration I've been spending. A lot of time over the last several months trying to grow talking get every all the key players all the people that were around the president. Com and that you don't threw in his administration outsiders administration about what was going on after the election the president was making these outrageous. Allegations. Under preparation for threading a book about all of this and and one of the details here. Didn't it is so remarkable is they'd. McConnell. Who had said nothing. Nothing publicly. About these allegations and tell waved told the middle of December. McConnell. Called bill ball are on multiple occasions. And this account has been confirmed by not just McConnell would also bar so both men have have told me this is this is accurate. Did the McConnell called him. And was urging him in fact pleading with him. To come out and publicly contradict the president's claims about election fraud to come out and say there was nothing to it. So McConnell was doing this even as he himself was saying nothing about it and and and here's that the kicker on this is. McConnell told Barr I can't do it because I need him in Georgia creating. He couldn't come out and say there was no fraud that the claims were bogus because. McConnell was worried about the two run off elections in Georgia those two Georgia senators that had. Runoff elections on January 5 and McConnell was worried that if he came out. And said Biden legitimately Warren there's nothing to these claims of fraud that he would enrage Donald Trump so much that would jeopardize. Those two Republican senators who were up for those run off elections in Georgia and he'd. Called we're repeatedly to Barnes and you're really the only one they can do it and ultimately. Bob Barr did it he Barr did it he came out not as bluntly as he did in the interview with me but on December 1. He came out and end the language back then was there is no evidence of widespread voter fraud it could have tipped the scales of the election. And I sign your Twitter free this morning John and now former president trump is going after McConnell tip. Bob did did did did the former president has put out a statement by. It is a remarkable statement both in terms of its content and its length. It is a day good goes on fur fur for a few pages. Added it could viciously attacks. First ball Barr calling him the rhino a Republican in name only. And then it goes after McConnell who in this to keep kids but trump calls they another beauty. Andy and he's accusing both of these people not being real Republicans. Because they have both now. Come out perhaps belatedly in both cases. In said that that there is nothing to these fraud claims. Now John -- still hold a lot of power in the Republican Party how much impact do you think this will have on that. Well. You know it's it's such a good question and the the honest answer is I don't know why he would fake. Did having somebody of the stature within the trump base has bill Barr coming out and speaking so bluntly it would have a big impact. Bobbled but there been so many moments where you would've thought that Republicans now finally would say you know an off. There's nothing to what the price that'd of what the former president is saying it is time to move on. The bottom line though you saw in Ohio. There is no other Republican nominee in the country they can attract the kind of crowds that Donald Trump can attract who has the kind of support. Among rank and file Republicans even after all of this pull this have an impact I think this will have somewhat of an impact. But at the end of the day at the end of this day he's still going to be the most influential Republican in the country. My chief Washington correspondent. Correspondent John Carl John. Thank you and your book on the last days of the company illustration betrayal is out everywhere November dot congrats on that as well. Thank you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.