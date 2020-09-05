-
Now Playing: Former cop and his son accused of killing unarmed black man appeared in court
-
Now Playing: Was Ahmaud Arbery murdered?
-
Now Playing: Zoombombing new problematic trend
-
Now Playing: Front-line heroes at hard-hit Elmhurst hospital are given a surprise vacation
-
Now Playing: Parents share their stories as more kids are sickened by inflammatory condition
-
Now Playing: Legendary magician Roy Horn dies from COVID-19 complications
-
Now Playing: Are we heading into another Great Depression?
-
Now Playing: Millions more Americans lose their jobs as unemployment reaches historic levels
-
Now Playing: More states enter new phases of reopening to get their economies going again
-
Now Playing: New concerns about infection inside the White House
-
Now Playing: Remembering Rhoni Reuter: Part 11
-
Now Playing: Marni Yang’s legal team says it was impossible she killed Rhoni Reuter: Part 10
-
Now Playing: Serving a double life sentence, Marni Yang maintains her innocence: Part 9
-
Now Playing: Police say Marni Yang confesses to murder on hidden recording: Part 8
-
Now Playing: Marni Yang's acquaintance claims Yang told her about Reuter murder plan: Part 7
-
Now Playing: Police question Marni Yang about Rhoni Reuter's murder: Part 6
-
Now Playing: Police examine Marni Yang in murder of Rhoni Reuter: Part 5
-
Now Playing: Police look at other women in NFL player's life after Rhoni Reuter's murder: Part 4