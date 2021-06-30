Transcript for New audio released from condo building collapse in Surfside, Florida

That devastating Condo collapses searching rescue crews have been working tirelessly and Surfside Florida racing against the clock to find any sign of survivors. At least sixteen people are now confirmed dead a 147. Still unaccounted for. Survivor or racer. Bring some Rodriguez was asleep in her apartment at Champlain towers south when the building began shaking in the early hours of Thursday morning. She says she saw a plume of white smoke and was eventually rescued from a balcony and we want to play of voice mail message from race who called her brother during the building collapse. Let's listen to that. Oh. Oh yeah. Oh yeah it and. Chilling to hear that and let's bring in chairman of Miami Dade board of county treasures. Jose Pepe Diaz for more on the chairman Diaz thank you so much for joining us after hearing that voice mail and knowing that there are still 147 people unaccounted for. As truce continue their search around the clock. What is it like in Surfside right now what is the feeling there. Well there's. There's a lot of people here that are just trying to help and find solutions. To so many families are suffering right now. That basically don't know. After they're family member or friend. Is a life. There's a lot of hope by so many that that's the case. And there's a strong strong will from those firefighters are heroes that are costs Italy. Have not stopped. Working. For 24 hours a day have not stopped to try to find and rescue those people that could be alive. There is a lot of sense. Sorrow at the same time a lot of people for those that there's sixteen victims are ready to have been. Found. Is a very sad. The families. I'm very destruct most of them. And others have a lot of faith and have a lot of will that would god so they'll find their loved ones. Alive again. So much sorrow there yet so much hope. That there will be others found alive. And a process of verifying the names of clues it counted or who is unaccounted for. That is a tedious process what is that effort like trying to identify the victims. In search for their families and make sure that there are duplicate names on missing list. It's we have 1 central system through a hotline. That anybody that knows of anybody missing that knows about it anywhere they reported to their so we have 1 central system to keep the less confusion going on. And then at the same time. Is. Forensic evidence is discovered. The families hopefully all but now have been tested for DNA. Swallow so today and discern in. Concerned people could be recognized. Through the testing. And that is something that's taken a process that the police is doing this is on their side they're working diligently to Vivian incredible. They're everybody's very professional very humane and everybody is very. Com and the way they do things and once again very very respectful. And then when they need to contact somebody they go and try to meet with a person and person or they do me with a person and person. The family. And they discussed the issue with them upon the time that they have to say that their loved ones is no longer here with us. And that must be a gut wrenching. Job for that Intel undertake chairman. Checked in on the news conference this morning how much will the severe weather. Impacts this search and realistically how dangerous could it get what plans are in place to handle the weather. Once again the pros are the firefighters they're the ones that are in there. We have the best teams in the world. Starting from our own does force one that is local. Here and did the weather has affected nonstop and is you know there was a fire before and you know Ed that wind in itself was was hard every. Type of hardship that gonna be applied to this disaster as far as rescue has been. It's just happened so the firefighters are very very. Involved then and numbers. They're going from the top from the sides from the bottom. Every angle they get a good deal with this they aren't these guys are real heroes that these ladies also. They'd they're putting their own lives. On the line should make sure that they can rescue others. It is very dangerous and they're there especially with these conditions. So. You know and we are looking at two weather systems sector possibly headed our direction. Well we're on top for very act more this. Myself from my colleagues have been here. Nonstop that in now and mostly supporting our the mayor and administration and everybody involved. And every angle possible car rolled job starts. After all this is pretty much over with and we've legislation's and and and things that we have to look once we know what really occurred here. A chilly there is no doubt that those crews out there are absolutely heroes. At real quick before we let you go. With so much of the country and is so much of the world are watching what's happening there what can viewers do. To help the community of Surfside. There's everybody's watching everybody wants to help we have. They're almost very roster on trying to very prudent some have most of abroad through. For the the families the the first responders. Everybody. But the most important thing is to give. Financially to the funds now others some that have started some funds have go fun fact who have pages said dar unfortunately. Not Doug not real and some people been taken already for more we're told by law enforcement so Bessie deduce go to Miami Dade Doug go. And go on the flash emergencies and look at the three funds that are there and if people want to donate. This is designed to do so. Good information there thank you so much chairman of Miami Dade board of county commissioners. Jose Pepe Diaz.

