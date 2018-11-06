Audio released of police interrogating suspected Tampa serial killer

More
Howell Donaldson III is accused of killing four people between Oct. 9 and Nov. 14, causing widespread fear in the Seminole Heights neighborhood.
1:13 | 06/11/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Audio released of police interrogating suspected Tampa serial killer

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":55809793,"title":"Audio released of police interrogating suspected Tampa serial killer","duration":"1:13","description":"Howell Donaldson III is accused of killing four people between Oct. 9 and Nov. 14, causing widespread fear in the Seminole Heights neighborhood.","url":"/US/video/audio-released-police-interrogating-suspected-tampa-serial-killer-55809793","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.