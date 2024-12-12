Austin Tice’s parents on hope son will soon be found

Twelve years after Austin Tice was kidnapped, ABC News’ Linsey Davis speaks with his parents about their hope he will soon return home after the toppling of the Assad regime.

December 12, 2024

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live