Transcript for Authorities find body of missing mother, children

We're here because. The missing. Mother along when their four children obviously most everyone here already moves that. We have identified her. Because my detectives have tired mostly been working for the last 24 hours. To find. Unfortunately. True evil poked its head up here in marrying cam. That's about known best way to describe it. And Michael Jones was located in Brantley county Georgia. Following a traffic crash. That's where the mother's body was found in the vehicle. Then we have also. Pretty much had found. After interviews. After all they are thing at the scene has led that we have finally. Lou carry located the remains of all four children. It. As a father was apparent. Emerged mart. As a share. It angers me. To no end. Something to this degree how a human being could even do this. What I can assure you there's the hard work of my detectives. But putting stuff together. To insured of this person returns to my jail. And will serve. Justice will be served upon him. As far as I'm concerned as a share of this counting. Underneath the jail in good enough. He has no right to walk the face of this earth. I hate to be him when he stands before the lower. But unfortunately. There's nothing I can do to bring those children back.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.