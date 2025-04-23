Authorities identify victims in cold case associated with Gilgo Beach murders

The victims are Tanya Jackson, 26, and her 2-year-old daughter, Tatiana Dykes.

April 23, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live