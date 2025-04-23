Authors grow concerned over book bans in schools

Author George M. Johnson's New York Times Bestseller book "All Boys Aren't Blue" is not allowed in some school libraries as the Supreme Court weighs rights to opt out of LGBTQ books in public schools.

April 23, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live