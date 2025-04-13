Autistic teen shot by police dies after being removed from life support

ABC News contributor Brad Garrett joins Live to discuss the April 5 shooting that put the teenager in a coma.

April 13, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live