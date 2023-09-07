Auto union leaders are scheduled to meet with GM today to avoid a walkout

A potential UAW strike could have major consequences for the industry and for the economy, but President Biden says he doesn't think a strike will happen.

September 7, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live