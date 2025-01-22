Here's why you might be automatically following Trump on Instagram, Facebook

The @POTUS account switches owners when a new president assumes office.

January 22, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live