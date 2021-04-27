'Autonomy is going to have more traction sooner': Tech expert on CES

ABC News' Phil Lipof speaks with CNET Editor at Large Brian Cooley on the latest technological developments from the 2022 Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live