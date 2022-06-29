Autopsy results show Jayland Walker suffered 46 gunshot or graze wounds

ABC News correspondent Mola Lenghi and legal contributor Terri Austin discuss the autopsy report for Jayland Walker and what it means for the investigation into his killing by Ohio police.

