Transcript for Avoid gatherings in groups of more than 10 people: Trump

I'm glad to see that you're practicing. Social distancing six. It's very good. I want to thank everybody for being here today. This morning I spoke with the leaders of the G-7 G-7 nations. And they had. You really had a good meeting and it was a very very productive meeting I also spoke with our nation's governors. This afternoon were announcing new guidelines for every American to follow over the next fifteen days. As we combat the virus each and every one of us as a critical role to play. In stopping the spread and transmission of those this week. We did this today this was done. But I lot of very talented people some of whom are standing. With me. And that's available. Doctor Burks will be speaking about that in just a few minutes it's important for the young and healthy people to understand that. Well they may experience mile loosened her sister my symptoms they can easily. Spread this virus and they will discredit indeed putting countless others in harm's way we specially where about our senior citizens. The what has task force meets every day in continually updates guidelines based in the fast evolving. Situation that this has become all over the world so all over the world. It's incredible what's happened in such a short period of time. When the guidelines of the task force to new modeling conducted by doctor Burks. And our consultation with the governors we've made the decision to further toughen the guidelines and blunt. The infection now. We'd much rather be ahead of the curve than behind it and that's what we are. Therefore my administration is recommending that all Americans including the young and healthy work to engage. In schooling from home when possible. Avoid gathering in groups of more than ten people avoid discretionary travel and avoid eating and drink in bars restaurants. And public food courts. If everyone makes this. Change you of these critical changes and sacrifices now we will rally together as one nation. And we will defeat the virus and we're doing day. Have a big celebration altogether. Who was several weeks have focused action we can turn the corner and turn it quickly a lot of progress has been meant. I'm also pleased to report today that a vaccine candidate is began the phase one clinical trial. This is one of the press is vaccine development launches in history not even close who are also racing to develop anti viral therapy is. And other treatments so we've had some promising. Results early results were promising. To reduce the severity and the duration of the cinder these symptoms and I have to say that our government is prepared to do whatever it takes whatever it takes we're doing.

