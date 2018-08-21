Transcript for Awaiting Manafort verdict

Ten over after far away in Alexandria Virginia where former trump campaign chair Paul Mann of port. Trial against him enters fourth day of jury deliberations. Catherine folders is in on Andrew Virginia for us monitoring that and cabinet attended some action there lately. Eighty Agence about a couple of seconds ago the defense attorneys walked in the special counsel notified. That the jury has sent a note to the court. I know could be a number of things you remember as they asked for more time to deliberate yesterday and last Thursday they had a question. For the judge to answer it was unclear exactly what this is now half the defense attorney walking into court if it was a verdict he said no it's just been note but again we're waiting. Or read out from our troops inside today and it Catherine ware and Dave for now is that in of itself a surprise. No look multiple legal experts and former prosecutors could talk to save his. Few surprises write it well much evidence to pore over thousands of pages of documents 388. Exhibit. The eager requested a bigger room to get all of that carnage and so there's. It is too much more worried diameter that's definitely a great sense of anticipation. On both sides the prosecution in the different of course the defense. It's hanging that as a good thing for their client they say that their prime comment for the very happy with the continued deliberations. Well we'll see hands that will wait to hear that note says Catherine thank you.

