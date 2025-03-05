'Aziz is now safe': Boy missing for 7 years found in Colorado

A 14-year-old boy who had been missing for the past seven years was found in late February in Colorado, the Douglas County Sheriff’s Department announced on Wednesday.

March 5, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live