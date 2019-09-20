Baby born in Jack in the Box parking lot

More
A grandmother delivers a baby in the front seat of a car.
2:25 | 09/20/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Baby born in Jack in the Box parking lot

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"2:25","description":"A grandmother delivers a baby in the front seat of a car.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"65736524","title":"Baby born in Jack in the Box parking lot ","url":"/US/video/baby-born-jack-box-parking-lot-65736524"}