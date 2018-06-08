Transcript for Baby boy dies after being found in river near Brooklyn Bridge

Now to a gruesome discovery in the East River to corresponding a baby boy floating in the water tragically that baby. Later died now the search is on for his parents. Eyewitness News reporter Candice McAllen joins us live from lower Manhattan with a deep snow storms Kansas. Certainly good morning so disturbing in is so disturbing and so many questions this morning has police. Still don't know who that baby is or how he ended up here. Any and the East River cell phone video from the citizen that shows a moment after that baby was spotted in the East River. Floating below the Brooklyn Bridge around for Sunday afternoon it was a tourist who rushed to the shore pulled the child out and flag down passing police officers. Those officers tried to resuscitate the boy then rushed him to the hospital weary was pronounced dead. Authorities say the child was wrapped in a diaper and they believe he was about eight months old. The handling his spot at that baby still shaken up by the image of his life. The spotting. On time is still unsolved somebody is. Now this it's an awful the baby was faced up on my PC was donate. Can't we check the police this morning to see if there is any reports of missing children it will now be up to the medical examiner to determine exactly. How that baby boy died life here on the East River this morning Candice McAllen channel seven Eyewitness News.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.