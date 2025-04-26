A look back on this week’s biggest legal cases

Luigi Mangione pleads not guilty to federal charges, plus former Rep. George Santos’ sentencing and the latest on Sean “Diddy” Comb’s upcoming trial.

April 26, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live