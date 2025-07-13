Baltimore mayor continues ‘Safe Summer’ program

Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott joins ABC News Live to discuss the way his city keeps communities safe and peaceful during the summer months.

July 13, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live