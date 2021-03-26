Transcript for Baseball is back!

The Texas Rangers will allow full capacity at their new ballpark while the Boston Red Sox are allowing just 4500 fans. At Fenway. And that's Ronald blue jays won't play their home games in Toronto for at least the beginning of the season. Major League baseball's chief revenue officer no garden joins me now for more on the league's plans. For opening day Noah thanks for being here I know some stadiums will allow full or near full capacity. Others are allowing only a small percentage Howard those decisions made in what kind of other restrictions will be in place. Well thanks for immediate question what we told clubs this year is it's important that they work with their local governments to figure out what the right capacity and restrictions are each locality you know Lou that the country is is different from coast to coast and you're you're seeing that play out within our stadiums it's an average of Nat twenty to 30% capacity stark and obviously as we move through this pandemic we hope to welcome more more fans facts about the season. And so people need to be Mascoll you have to be tested are vaccinated Al all the rest of that work. So a lot of that. Some of that anyway is going to be based on local governments the only New York for instance we are requiring some testing I'm hopefully going to the stadiums in other cases he look at the local restrictions and and we layer on some of our own and and one of those is different from masks standpoint we're requiring mass to be worn by our fans our employees. Throughout all of our stadiums and we're also going. To great lengths to his roots. To have a relatively different experience at the ball park you know we've invested a lot of money and effort into contact lists ticketing to get in and out of the stadium's. Arm within the stadiums we've also taken that technology. Through the concessions so that we can use more contact was there as well as folks. By they're they're sellers and Cracker Jacks. And then we also have throughout the stadium set up the difference sanitizing stations which really become commonplace and Enrico stay so calm and those are generally on top of whatever the local. On restrictions on. And the pandemic has taken a Tallinn the entire sports world and as the chief revenue officer you've got a front row seat to see the economic impact it's had. On baseball so what has that shortened 20/20 sees in done. Economically for the league and everyone who works to support it. Let's get well documented that as a -- he you know 40% of our revenues come from ticket sales commissioner as you know last year he he pegged that number four million dollars that remains today that we sent to each and every year when you don't and perhaps folks coming into the stadium I think a couple things one obviously got revenue was in jeopardy. And even this year as we slowly welcome fans back in a responsible. And safe way you know we're still gonna feel the pressure of armed ticket sales being you know not at full capacity. Com and then from from the other perspective. You know that it stands the end of all our beaches create a much better environment experience you know I got to I got to enjoy both on the postseason last year when welcomed fans back for the first time in the league championship series in the World Series and its electric and now I'm really excited for next week to add even the you know the reduced fans that we're gonna have because there is really nothing like the atmosphere that they create within the ball. Net is different when the fans are there in person. But while the fans haven't been in the stadium's is stadiums around the country have been serving as mass. Vaccination sites how important is that effort and will that continue past opening day. Yeah it's very important you know baseball has the great history of rising to the occasion and do especially during times of crisis I think this is no exception of this pandemic our facilities are I'm pleased obviously are there is all parks -- in important places throughout the country and you know as you read this morning we've already helped backs Nate over a million. Folks in each of those areas and that's to continue so when we're not he's the stadium's. You know we're working with local governments to continue to provide. A seat environments of their folks to come and get vaccinated. I know garden from LOV we appreciate. Your time today and looking forward to the start of the new baseball season thank you. Thanks ran me it's our pleasure.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.