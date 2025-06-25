Baseball superfan gets major-league surprise after house fire

Aaron Campbell’s baseball memorabilia collection was lost in a house fire, but a group of fellow collectors and major league baseball teams are stepping up to restore his prized possessions.

June 25, 2025

